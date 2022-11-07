Shaped Steel Fiber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shaped Steel Fiber in global, including the following market information:

Global Shaped Steel Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shaped Steel Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Shaped Steel Fiber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shaped Steel Fiber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Square Shaped Steel Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shaped Steel Fiber include CMC, Nucor, Gerdau AmeriSteel Corp(GNA), ArcelorMitta, Hebei Iron&steel, BAOSTEEL, Hyundai steel, POSCO and Shagang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shaped Steel Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shaped Steel Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Shaped Steel Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Square Shaped Steel Fiber

Hexagon Shaped Steel Fiber

Octagon Shaped Steel Fiber

Flat Shaped Steel Fiber

Others

Global Shaped Steel Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Shaped Steel Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Machinery

Others

Global Shaped Steel Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Shaped Steel Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shaped Steel Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shaped Steel Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shaped Steel Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Shaped Steel Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CMC

Nucor

Gerdau AmeriSteel Corp(GNA)

ArcelorMitta

Hebei Iron&steel

BAOSTEEL

Hyundai steel

POSCO

Shagang

Jiangsu Yonggang

Ansteel

Wuhan Iron &Steel

Shougang

Shandong Steel

Ma Steel

Benxi

Valin

