Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyimide varnish is a solution having a polyimide and/or a polyimide precursor dissolved in an organic solvent and which is useful for forming a polyimide coating film on a substrate by coating the solution on the substrate followed by heat treatment, wherein from 5 wt% to 60 wt% of the organic solvent is a lactic acid derivative of the formula R1-O-[(CH3)CH]- COOR2 wherein each of R1 and R2 which are independent of each other, is hydrogen, a C1-5 alkyl group or a C1-5 alkenyl group.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish in global, including the following market information:
The global key manufacturers of Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish include UBE, IST, ELANTAS, Picomax, Suzhou Jufeng Electrical Insulating System, Danyang Sida Chemical, Shanghai Tonghao induatrial Trade and ChangZhou HongBo Paint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 400?
Above 401?
Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Wire Coating
Aerospace and Defense
OLED/LCD Display
Others
Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
UBE
IST
ELANTAS
Picomax
Suzhou Jufeng Electrical Insulating System
Danyang Sida Chemical
Shanghai Tonghao induatrial Trade
ChangZhou HongBo Paint
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Players in Global Market
