Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyimide varnish is a solution having a polyimide and/or a polyimide precursor dissolved in an organic solvent and which is useful for forming a polyimide coating film on a substrate by coating the solution on the substrate followed by heat treatment, wherein from 5 wt% to 60 wt% of the organic solvent is a lactic acid derivative of the formula R1-O-[(CH3)CH]- COOR2 wherein each of R1 and R2 which are independent of each other, is hydrogen, a C1-5 alkyl group or a C1-5 alkenyl group.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish in global, including the following market information:

Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 400? Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish include UBE, IST, ELANTAS, Picomax, Suzhou Jufeng Electrical Insulating System, Danyang Sida Chemical, Shanghai Tonghao induatrial Trade and ChangZhou HongBo Paint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 400?

Above 401?

Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wire Coating

Aerospace and Defense

OLED/LCD Display

Others

Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

UBE

IST

ELANTAS

Picomax

Suzhou Jufeng Electrical Insulating System

Danyang Sida Chemical

Shanghai Tonghao induatrial Trade

ChangZhou HongBo Paint

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat-resistant Polyimide Varnish Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heat-resis

