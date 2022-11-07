Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) in global, including the following market information:
Global Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) market was valued at 1241.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1711.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
First Grade Sodium Dichromate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) include Elementis (US), Soda Sanayii (TR), Aktyuninsk (KZ), Lanxess (ZA), Vishnu Chem (IND), NPCC (RU), Nipon Chem (JP), Lords Chemicals (IND) and Yinhe Group (CN), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
First Grade Sodium Dichromate
Second Grade Sodium Dichromate
Third Grade Sodium Dichromate
Others
Global Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Preparing Chromium Compounds
Leather Tanning
Pigment
Other
Global Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Elementis (US)
Soda Sanayii (TR)
Aktyuninsk (KZ)
Lanxess (ZA)
Vishnu Chem (IND)
NPCC (RU)
Nipon Chem (JP)
Lords Chemicals (IND)
Yinhe Group (CN)
Zhenhua Chem (CN)
Minfeng Chem (CN)
Sing Horn (CN)
Dongzheng Chem(CN)
Hebei Chrome-Chem (CN)
Peace Chem (CN)
Jinshi Chem (CN)
Mingyang Chem (CN)
Gansu Qiyuan (CN)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Dichromate(CAS 10588-01-9) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
