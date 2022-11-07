Thermoplastic Composites Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermoplastic composites can be made into amorphous products in a molten state and can be reheated and fused into products of another shape
Factors likereasing demand in transportation and aerospace & defense applications, flexibility, corrosion resistance and durability offered by these products andreasing requirements for lightweight materials are driving the market growth.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoplastic Composites Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermoplastic Composites Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermoplastic Composites Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Thermoplastic Composites Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermoplastic Composites Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Composites Materials include BASF, AVANCO Group, DSM, DuPont, GKN Aerospace (Fokker Aerostructures), PolyOne Corporation, Solvay, Kingfa Science and Technology and TORAY, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermoplastic Composites Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermoplastic Composites Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Thermoplastic Composites Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT)
Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT)
Long Fiber Thermoplastic (LFT)
Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT)
Global Thermoplastic Composites Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Thermoplastic Composites Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace/Aviation
Transportation
Electrical & Electronics
Sports
Medical
Automotive
Others
Global Thermoplastic Composites Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Thermoplastic Composites Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermoplastic Composites Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermoplastic Composites Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermoplastic Composites Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Thermoplastic Composites Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
AVANCO Group
DSM
DuPont
GKN Aerospace (Fokker Aerostructures)
PolyOne Corporation
Solvay
Kingfa Science and Technology
TORAY
SGL Carbon
SABIC
Koninklijke Ten Cate
Lanxess
Premium AEROTEC GmbH
Greene Tweed
Ensinger
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermoplastic Composites Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermoplastic Composites Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermoplastic Composites Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Composites Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermoplastic Composites Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermoplastic Composites Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Composites Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermoplastic Composites Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermoplastic Composites Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermoplastic Composites Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Composites Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Composites Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Composites Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/