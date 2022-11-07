Cobiax Slabs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cobiax is a Swiss made special bi-axial voided slab system. The concept idea is to omit the non- working concrete from the slab (extra un-required load), the issue that reduces the self-weight (dead load) of the slab up to 35% provide high equivalent stiffness. This will enhance the bearing behavior on the whole structural elements by forming spherical or flattened rotational symmetrical shape inside the slab.

Cobiax void former modules consist of fixed reinforcement steel elements with integrated void formers made from one hundred percent recycled plastic material. The Cobiax cage modules are positioned between the bottom and top reinforcement layers in the slab's cross section where they also serve as supporting cages.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cobiax Slabs in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cobiax Slabs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cobiax Slabs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cobiax EL Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cobiax Slabs include Cobiax, EKA Group[, Heinze Cobiax Deutschland GmbH, Beresfords Flooring Ltd and Parsman Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cobiax Slabs companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cobiax Slabs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cobiax Slabs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cobiax EL

Cobiax SL

Cobiax CLS

Global Cobiax Slabs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cobiax Slabs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Business Use

Industrial Use

Household Use

Global Cobiax Slabs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cobiax Slabs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cobiax Slabs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cobiax Slabs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cobiax

EKA Group[

Heinze Cobiax Deutschland GmbH

Beresfords Flooring Ltd

Parsman Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cobiax Slabs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cobiax Slabs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cobiax Slabs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cobiax Slabs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cobiax Slabs Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cobiax Slabs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cobiax Slabs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cobiax Slabs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cobiax Slabs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cobiax Slabs Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobiax Slabs Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cobiax Slabs Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobiax Slabs Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Cobiax Slabs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Cobiax EL

4.1.3 Cobiax SL



