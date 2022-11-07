Cobiax Slabs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cobiax is a Swiss made special bi-axial voided slab system. The concept idea is to omit the non- working concrete from the slab (extra un-required load), the issue that reduces the self-weight (dead load) of the slab up to 35% provide high equivalent stiffness. This will enhance the bearing behavior on the whole structural elements by forming spherical or flattened rotational symmetrical shape inside the slab.
Cobiax void former modules consist of fixed reinforcement steel elements with integrated void formers made from one hundred percent recycled plastic material. The Cobiax cage modules are positioned between the bottom and top reinforcement layers in the slab's cross section where they also serve as supporting cages.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cobiax Slabs in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cobiax Slabs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cobiax Slabs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cobiax EL Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cobiax Slabs include Cobiax, EKA Group[, Heinze Cobiax Deutschland GmbH, Beresfords Flooring Ltd and Parsman Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cobiax Slabs companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cobiax Slabs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cobiax Slabs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cobiax EL
Cobiax SL
Cobiax CLS
Global Cobiax Slabs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cobiax Slabs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Business Use
Industrial Use
Household Use
Global Cobiax Slabs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cobiax Slabs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cobiax Slabs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cobiax Slabs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cobiax
EKA Group[
Heinze Cobiax Deutschland GmbH
Beresfords Flooring Ltd
Parsman Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cobiax Slabs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cobiax Slabs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cobiax Slabs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cobiax Slabs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cobiax Slabs Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cobiax Slabs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cobiax Slabs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cobiax Slabs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cobiax Slabs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cobiax Slabs Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobiax Slabs Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cobiax Slabs Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobiax Slabs Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Cobiax Slabs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cobiax EL
4.1.3 Cobiax SL
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/