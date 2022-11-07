Grass Reinforcement Grids Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Grass Reinforcement Grids in global, including the following market information:

Global Grass Reinforcement Grids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Grass Reinforcement Grids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m)

Global top five Grass Reinforcement Grids companies in 2021 (%)

The global Grass Reinforcement Grids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low-strength Grass Reinforcement Grids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Grass Reinforcement Grids include GreenSpec, Groundtrax, GrassTrac, X-Grid, Geosynthetics, Ecodeck, Purus Plastics, Leiyuan Greening Solution and Grassform Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Grass Reinforcement Grids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Grass Reinforcement Grids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Grass Reinforcement Grids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low-strength Grass Reinforcement Grids

Medium-strength Grass Reinforcement Grids

High-strength Grass Reinforcement Grids

Global Grass Reinforcement Grids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Grass Reinforcement Grids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Park

Grass Path

Lawn Parking

Others

Global Grass Reinforcement Grids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Grass Reinforcement Grids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Grass Reinforcement Grids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Grass Reinforcement Grids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Grass Reinforcement Grids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)

Key companies Grass Reinforcement Grids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GreenSpec

Groundtrax

GrassTrac

X-Grid

Geosynthetics

Ecodeck

Purus Plastics

Leiyuan Greening Solution

Grassform Group

Green Grass Mesh

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Grass Reinforcement Grids Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Grass Reinforcement Grids Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Grass Reinforcement Grids Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Grass Reinforcement Grids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Grass Reinforcement Grids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Grass Reinforcement Grids Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Grass Reinforcement Grids Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Grass Reinforcement Grids Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Grass Reinforcement Grids Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Grass Reinforcement Grids Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Grass Reinforcement Grids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Grass Reinforcement Grids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Grass Reinforcement Grids Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grass Reinforcement Grids Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Grass Reinforcement Grids Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grass Reinforcement Grid

