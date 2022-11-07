Soy-Based Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Soy-based adhesives are water-based systems formulated with natural soy flour and a proprietary crosslinking resin. When blended together, the resin reacts with the protein in the soy flour to form a durable, water-resistant thermoset adhesive that is comparable in strength and performance to urea-formaldehyde-based adhesives.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Soy-Based Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Soy-Based Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Soy-Based Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Soy-Based Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Soy-Based Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ordinary Soy Based Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Soy-Based Adhesives include Solenis, Cargill, Hairma Chemicals, Franklin International and Oregon State University, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Soy-Based Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Soy-Based Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Soy-Based Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ordinary Soy Based Adhesive
Water Resistant Soy Based Adhesive
Global Soy-Based Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Soy-Based Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Manufacture of Hardwood Plywood
Enzyme Treatment
Construction Adhesive
Sealant Market
Global Soy-Based Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Soy-Based Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Soy-Based Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Soy-Based Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Soy-Based Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Soy-Based Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Solenis
Cargill
Hairma Chemicals
Franklin International
Oregon State University
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Soy-Based Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Soy-Based Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Soy-Based Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Soy-Based Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Soy-Based Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Soy-Based Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Soy-Based Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Soy-Based Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Soy-Based Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Soy-Based Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Soy-Based Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soy-Based Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Soy-Based Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soy-Based Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Soy-Based Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soy-Based Adhesives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Soy-Based Adh
