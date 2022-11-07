Low Foam Surfactants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Surfactants are a primary component of cleaning detergents. The word surfactant means surface active agent. As the name implies, surfactants stir up activity on the surface you are cleaning to help trap dirt and remove it from the surface.

Surfactants have a hydrophobic (water-hating) tail and a hydrophilic (water-loving) head. The hydrophobic tail of each surfactant surrounds soils. The hydrophilic head is surrounded by water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Foam Surfactants in global, including the following market information:

Global Low Foam Surfactants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Low Foam Surfactants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Low Foam Surfactants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Low Foam Surfactants market was valued at 12870 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15890 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nonionic Surfactant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Low Foam Surfactants include BASF SE, Clariant AG, Stepan Company, Huntsman Corporation, Oxiteno SA, Galaxy Surfactants, AkzoNobel NV, Evonik Industries AG and Croda International plc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Low Foam Surfactants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Low Foam Surfactants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Low Foam Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nonionic Surfactant

Amphoteric Surfactant

Cationic Surfactant

Global Low Foam Surfactants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Low Foam Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Family and Personal Care

Chemicals

Textile

Global Low Foam Surfactants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Low Foam Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Low Foam Surfactants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Low Foam Surfactants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Low Foam Surfactants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Low Foam Surfactants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Stepan Company

Huntsman Corporation

Oxiteno SA

Galaxy Surfactants

AkzoNobel NV

Evonik Industries AG

Croda International plc

Schaerer?Schlaepfer

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Low Foam Surfactants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Low Foam Surfactants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Low Foam Surfactants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Low Foam Surfactants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Low Foam Surfactants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Low Foam Surfactants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Low Foam Surfactants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Low Foam Surfactants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Low Foam Surfactants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Low Foam Surfactants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Low Foam Surfactants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Foam Surfactants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Low Foam Surfactants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Foam Surfactants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low Foam Surfactants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Foam Surfactants Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

