PVB Interlayers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PVB Interlayers in global, including the following market information:

Global PVB Interlayers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PVB Interlayers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five PVB Interlayers companies in 2021 (%)

The global PVB Interlayers market was valued at 2701.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3536.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Polyvinyl Butyral Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PVB Interlayers include Eastman Chemical Company, Kuraray, Everlam, Genau Manufacturing Company, DuLite, KB PVB, Chang Chun Group, and Huakai Plastic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PVB Interlayers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PVB Interlayers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global PVB Interlayers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard Polyvinyl Butyral

Structural Polyvinyl Butyral

Global PVB Interlayers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global PVB Interlayers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Photovoltaic

Global PVB Interlayers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global PVB Interlayers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PVB Interlayers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PVB Interlayers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PVB Interlayers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies PVB Interlayers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman Chemical Company

Kuraray

Everlam

Genau Manufacturing Company

DuLite

KB PVB

Chang Chun Group

DuLite

Huakai Plastic

Willing Lamiglass Materials

Jiangsu Darui Hengte Technology

Tiantai Kanglai Industrial

Sekisui Chemicals

