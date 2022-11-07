PVB Interlayers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PVB Interlayers in global, including the following market information:
Global PVB Interlayers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PVB Interlayers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five PVB Interlayers companies in 2021 (%)
The global PVB Interlayers market was valued at 2701.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3536.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standard Polyvinyl Butyral Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PVB Interlayers include Eastman Chemical Company, Kuraray, Everlam, Genau Manufacturing Company, DuLite, KB PVB, Chang Chun Group, DuLite and Huakai Plastic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PVB Interlayers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PVB Interlayers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global PVB Interlayers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Standard Polyvinyl Butyral
Structural Polyvinyl Butyral
Global PVB Interlayers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global PVB Interlayers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Construction
Photovoltaic
Global PVB Interlayers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global PVB Interlayers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PVB Interlayers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PVB Interlayers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PVB Interlayers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies PVB Interlayers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eastman Chemical Company
Kuraray
Everlam
Genau Manufacturing Company
KB PVB
Chang Chun Group
DuLite
Huakai Plastic
Willing Lamiglass Materials
Jiangsu Darui Hengte Technology
Tiantai Kanglai Industrial
Sekisui Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PVB Interlayers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PVB Interlayers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PVB Interlayers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PVB Interlayers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PVB Interlayers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PVB Interlayers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PVB Interlayers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PVB Interlayers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PVB Interlayers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PVB Interlayers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PVB Interlayers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVB Interlayers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PVB Interlayers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVB Interlayers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVB Interlayers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVB Interlayers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PVB Interlayers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Standard Poly
