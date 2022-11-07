Methanal Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Methanal in global, including the following market information:
Global Methanal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Methanal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Methanal companies in 2021 (%)
The global Methanal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.55 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Methanal include DOW, MRI, Hexion, Arclin, Georgia-Pacific, Ineos, BASF, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals and DIC. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Methanal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Methanal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Methanal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
0.55
0.44
0.37
Global Methanal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Methanal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical
Chemical
Textile
Others
Global Methanal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Methanal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Methanal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Methanal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Methanal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Methanal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DOW
MRI
Hexion
Arclin
Georgia-Pacific
Ineos
BASF
Georgia-Pacific Chemicals
DIC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Methanal Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Methanal Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Methanal Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Methanal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Methanal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Methanal Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Methanal Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Methanal Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Methanal Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Methanal Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Methanal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methanal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Methanal Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methanal Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Methanal Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methanal Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Methanal Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 0.55
4.1.3 0.44
4.1.4 0.37
4.2 By Type – Global Methanal Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global
