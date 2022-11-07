Solvent Free Epoxy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solvent Free Epoxy in global, including the following market information:

Global Solvent Free Epoxy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solvent Free Epoxy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Solvent Free Epoxy companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solvent Free Epoxy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solvent Free Epoxy include Rembrandtin, NPM Group, Arkema, Dexcor Specialities Pvt. Ltd., New Japan Chemical, Naya Rangoli Paints Private Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, ARDEX Group and Parex. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solvent Free Epoxy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solvent Free Epoxy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Solvent Free Epoxy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-based

Conventional Solvent Type

High Solid Solvent Type

Powder Coating Type

Radiation Curing Type

Global Solvent Free Epoxy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Solvent Free Epoxy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coating

Paint

Others

Global Solvent Free Epoxy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Solvent Free Epoxy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solvent Free Epoxy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solvent Free Epoxy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solvent Free Epoxy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Solvent Free Epoxy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rembrandtin

NPM Group

Arkema

Dexcor Specialities Pvt. Ltd.

New Japan Chemical

Naya Rangoli Paints Private Limited

Axalta Coating Systems

ARDEX Group

Parex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solvent Free Epoxy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solvent Free Epoxy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solvent Free Epoxy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solvent Free Epoxy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solvent Free Epoxy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solvent Free Epoxy Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solvent Free Epoxy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solvent Free Epoxy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solvent Free Epoxy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solvent Free Epoxy Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solvent Free Epoxy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solvent Free Epoxy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solvent Free Epoxy Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solvent Free Epoxy Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solvent Free Epoxy Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solvent Free Epoxy Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Solvent Free Epoxy Market Siz

