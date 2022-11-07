Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nonylphenol Ethoxylate in global, including the following market information:
Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Nonylphenol Ethoxylate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate market was valued at 468.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 558.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oil-Soluble Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nonylphenol Ethoxylate include Akzonobel N.V., Clariant AG, The DOW Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Stepan Company, India Glycols, Sabic, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim and Solvay and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nonylphenol Ethoxylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Oil-Soluble Nonylphenol Ethoxylate
Water-Soluble Nonylphenol Ethoxylate
Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial & Institutional Cleaning
Paints
Agrochemicals
Leather
Textile
Oilfield Chemicals
Cosmetics
Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nonylphenol Ethoxylate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nonylphenol Ethoxylate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nonylphenol Ethoxylate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Nonylphenol Ethoxylate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Akzonobel N.V.
Clariant AG
The DOW Chemical Company
Huntsman Corporation
Stepan Company
India Glycols
Sabic
PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
Solvay
PCC Exol SA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
