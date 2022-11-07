Solvent Borne Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solvent Borne Resins in global, including the following market information:
Global Solvent Borne Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Solvent Borne Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Solvent Borne Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solvent Borne Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylic Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solvent Borne Resins include Allnex, Arkema, Synthomer, DSM, SRM, Novachem, Bud Group, Guangzhou Southern Resin Co., Ltd and Metadynea, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solvent Borne Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solvent Borne Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Solvent Borne Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acrylic Resins
Alkyd Resins
Polyester Resins
Global Solvent Borne Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Solvent Borne Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial Coating
Architectural Coatings
Others
Global Solvent Borne Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Solvent Borne Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solvent Borne Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solvent Borne Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Solvent Borne Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Solvent Borne Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Allnex
Arkema
Synthomer
DSM
SRM
Novachem
Bud Group
Guangzhou Southern Resin Co., Ltd
Metadynea
SKK
Henan GO Biotech Co., Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solvent Borne Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solvent Borne Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solvent Borne Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solvent Borne Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solvent Borne Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solvent Borne Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solvent Borne Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solvent Borne Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solvent Borne Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solvent Borne Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solvent Borne Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solvent Borne Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solvent Borne Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solvent Borne Resins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solvent Borne Resins Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solvent Borne Resins Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
