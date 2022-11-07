Solvent Borne Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solvent Borne Resins in global, including the following market information:

Global Solvent Borne Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solvent Borne Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Solvent Borne Resins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solvent Borne Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solvent Borne Resins include Allnex, Arkema, Synthomer, DSM, SRM, Novachem, Bud Group, Guangzhou Southern Resin Co., Ltd and Metadynea, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solvent Borne Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solvent Borne Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Solvent Borne Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic Resins

Alkyd Resins

Polyester Resins

Global Solvent Borne Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Solvent Borne Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Coating

Architectural Coatings

Others

Global Solvent Borne Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Solvent Borne Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solvent Borne Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solvent Borne Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solvent Borne Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Solvent Borne Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allnex

Arkema

Synthomer

DSM

SRM

Novachem

Bud Group

Guangzhou Southern Resin Co., Ltd

Metadynea

SKK

Henan GO Biotech Co., Ltd

