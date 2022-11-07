Adhesives TPU Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

TPU adhesive, also known as polyurethane adhesive, is an adhesive that can bond a variety of materials and maintain the physical and chemical properties of materials after bonding at low or ultra-low temperature. It is mainly used in shoes, packaging, automobiles, magnetic recording materials and other fields.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesives TPU in global, including the following market information:

Global Adhesives TPU Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/177725/global-adhesives-tpu-forecast-market-2022-2028-337

Global Adhesives TPU Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Adhesives TPU companies in 2021 (%)

The global Adhesives TPU market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water Soluble TPU Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Adhesives TPU include JCA, LORD, WANTHANE, Taiwan PU Corporation, RELTEK, Nan Pao, Coating P. Materials Co., Ltd. (CPMC), Gerlinger Industries and Sun Yang Global Co. Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Adhesives TPU manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adhesives TPU Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Adhesives TPU Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water Soluble TPU Adhesive

Water Emulsion TPU Adhesive

Solvent-based TPU Adhesive

Solid TPU Adhesive

Global Adhesives TPU Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Adhesives TPU Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Shoemaking

Package

Car

Others

Global Adhesives TPU Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Adhesives TPU Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adhesives TPU revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adhesives TPU revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Adhesives TPU sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Adhesives TPU sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JCA

LORD

WANTHANE

Taiwan PU Corporation

RELTEK

Nan Pao

Coating P. Materials Co., Ltd. (CPMC)

Gerlinger Industries

Sun Yang Global Co. Ltd.

Hantuo

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177725/global-adhesives-tpu-forecast-market-2022-2028-337

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Adhesives TPU Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Adhesives TPU Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Adhesives TPU Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Adhesives TPU Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Adhesives TPU Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Adhesives TPU Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Adhesives TPU Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Adhesives TPU Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Adhesives TPU Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Adhesives TPU Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Adhesives TPU Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesives TPU Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Adhesives TPU Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesives TPU Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adhesives TPU Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesives TPU Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Adhesives TPU Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Water Soluble TPU Adhesive

4.1.3 Water

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177725/global-adhesives-tpu-forecast-market-2022-2028-337

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/