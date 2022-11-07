Solid Rubbers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid Rubbers in global, including the following market information:

Global Solid Rubbers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solid Rubbers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Solid Rubbers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solid Rubbers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Natural Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solid Rubbers include CGR, HUASHEN RUBBER CO., LTD., Martin's Rubber Company Limited, ERM Rubber, Portmere Rubber Ltd, Silicone Engineering, Rhino Rubber LLC, Focuz Rubber Polymers and Atlantic Rubber & Plastic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solid Rubbers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solid Rubbers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solid Rubbers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid Natural Rubber

Solid Synthetic Rubber

Global Solid Rubbers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solid Rubbers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tire

Washer

Seals

Buffer Supplies

Global Solid Rubbers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solid Rubbers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solid Rubbers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solid Rubbers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solid Rubbers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Solid Rubbers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CGR

HUASHEN RUBBER CO., LTD.

Martin's Rubber Company Limited

ERM Rubber

Portmere Rubber Ltd

Silicone Engineering

Rhino Rubber LLC

Focuz Rubber Polymers

Atlantic Rubber & Plastic

Clifton Rubber

Johnson Bros Rubber

GGF TMRubber

Industrial Rubber Ltd

Bridge Rubber & Plastics Ltd

Philpott Rubber

Maxx Rubber

