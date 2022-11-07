Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium thiosulfate pentahydrate, colorless monoclinic crystal, odorless, with a bitter taste. The specific gravity is 1.729, heated to 100 ° C, and 5 crystal waters are lost. Soluble in water, insoluble in alcohol, decomposed in acidic solution, with strong reducibility . It is easily weathered in dry air above 33 °C and deliquescent in humid air.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/177730/global-sodium-thiosulfate-pentahydrate-forecast-market-2022-2028-883

Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate include FInOrIC, Vishnupriya Chemicals Private Limited, Muby Chemicals, Cosmic Chemicals, Lakshmi Chemical Industries, Vishnupriya Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Spectrum Chemical Mfg.Corp, Anmol Chemicals and Nakarai, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity

Purity >99%

Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Photography

Textile

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FInOrIC

Vishnupriya Chemicals Private Limited

Muby Chemicals

Cosmic Chemicals

Lakshmi Chemical Industries

Vishnupriya Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

Spectrum Chemical Mfg.Corp

Anmol Chemicals

Nakarai

Shakti Chemicals

Akash Purochem Private Limited

Ing. Petr Svec – PENTA

Chaitanya Chemicals

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177730/global-sodium-thiosulfate-pentahydrate-forecast-market-2022-2028-883

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Thiosulfate Penta

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177730/global-sodium-thiosulfate-pentahydrate-forecast-market-2022-2028-883

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/