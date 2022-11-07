Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sodium thiosulfate pentahydrate, colorless monoclinic crystal, odorless, with a bitter taste. The specific gravity is 1.729, heated to 100 ° C, and 5 crystal waters are lost. Soluble in water, insoluble in alcohol, decomposed in acidic solution, with strong reducibility . It is easily weathered in dry air above 33 °C and deliquescent in humid air.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate in global, including the following market information:
Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate include FInOrIC, Vishnupriya Chemicals Private Limited, Muby Chemicals, Cosmic Chemicals, Lakshmi Chemical Industries, Vishnupriya Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Spectrum Chemical Mfg.Corp, Anmol Chemicals and Nakarai, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity
Purity >99%
Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Photography
Textile
Pharmaceutical
Others
Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
FInOrIC
Vishnupriya Chemicals Private Limited
Muby Chemicals
Cosmic Chemicals
Lakshmi Chemical Industries
Vishnupriya Chemicals Pvt. Ltd
Spectrum Chemical Mfg.Corp
Anmol Chemicals
Nakarai
Shakti Chemicals
Akash Purochem Private Limited
Ing. Petr Svec – PENTA
Chaitanya Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Thiosulfate Pentahydrate Players in Global Market
