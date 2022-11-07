Aircraft Transparencies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aircraft Transparencies in global, including the following market information:
Global Aircraft Transparencies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aircraft Transparencies Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Aircraft Transparencies companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aircraft Transparencies market was valued at 1187.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1476.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Substrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aircraft Transparencies include GKN Aerospace, PPG Aerospace, Saint-Gobain, Nordam, Gentex, Lee Aerospace, ATG, Gal Aerospace and Perkins Aircraft Windows. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aircraft Transparencies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aircraft Transparencies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Aircraft Transparencies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glass Substrate
Acrylic Substrate
Polycarbonate Substrate
Others
Global Aircraft Transparencies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Aircraft Transparencies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Window
Windshield
Others
Global Aircraft Transparencies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Aircraft Transparencies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aircraft Transparencies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aircraft Transparencies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aircraft Transparencies sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Aircraft Transparencies sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GKN Aerospace
PPG Aerospace
Saint-Gobain
Nordam
Gentex
Lee Aerospace
ATG
Gal Aerospace
Perkins Aircraft Windows
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aircraft Transparencies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aircraft Transparencies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aircraft Transparencies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aircraft Transparencies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aircraft Transparencies Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aircraft Transparencies Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aircraft Transparencies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aircraft Transparencies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aircraft Transparencies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aircraft Transparencies Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aircraft Transparencies Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aircraft Transparencies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aircraft Transparencies Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Transparencies Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aircraft Transparencies Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Transparencies Companies
4 Sights by Product
