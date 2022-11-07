Alpha-Methylstyrene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alpha-Methylstyrene in global, including the following market information:

Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Alpha-Methylstyrene companies in 2021 (%)

The global Alpha-Methylstyrene market was valued at 419.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 518.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 99.5% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alpha-Methylstyrene include INEOS Group Holding S.A., AdvanSix, Rosneft, Altivia Corp., SI Group Inc., DOMO Chemicals, Kumho PandB Chemicals, Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp. and Yangzhou Lida Chemicals and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alpha-Methylstyrene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 99.5%

Between 95% to 99.5%

Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

ABS

Para-Cumylphenol

Adhesives and Coatings

Waxes

Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alpha-Methylstyrene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alpha-Methylstyrene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Alpha-Methylstyrene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Alpha-Methylstyrene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

INEOS Group Holding S.A.

AdvanSix

Rosneft

Altivia Corp.

SI Group Inc.

DOMO Chemicals

Kumho PandB Chemicals

Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp.

Yangzhou Lida Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Alpha-Methylstyrene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alpha-Methylstyrene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Alpha-Methylstyrene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alpha-Methylstyrene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alpha-Methylstyrene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alpha-Methylstyrene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Alpha-Methyls

