Alpha-Methylstyrene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alpha-Methylstyrene in global, including the following market information:
Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Alpha-Methylstyrene companies in 2021 (%)
The global Alpha-Methylstyrene market was valued at 419.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 518.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Above 99.5% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alpha-Methylstyrene include INEOS Group Holding S.A., AdvanSix, Rosneft, Altivia Corp., SI Group Inc., DOMO Chemicals, Kumho PandB Chemicals, Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp. and Yangzhou Lida Chemicals and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alpha-Methylstyrene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Above 99.5%
Between 95% to 99.5%
Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
ABS
Para-Cumylphenol
Adhesives and Coatings
Waxes
Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Alpha-Methylstyrene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Alpha-Methylstyrene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Alpha-Methylstyrene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Alpha-Methylstyrene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
INEOS Group Holding S.A.
AdvanSix
Rosneft
Altivia Corp.
SI Group Inc.
DOMO Chemicals
Kumho PandB Chemicals
Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp.
Yangzhou Lida Chemicals
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alpha-Methylstyrene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alpha-Methylstyrene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alpha-Methylstyrene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alpha-Methylstyrene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alpha-Methylstyrene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alpha-Methylstyrene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Alpha-Methyls
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/