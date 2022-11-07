Apricot Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Apricot extract is produced from the fruit of the apricot tree. Apricot extract is delicious and can be used in baking, beverages and ice cream. Apricot is not only suitable for eating, but also rich in minerals. Therefore, almond extract is also widely used in cosmetics to give the skin better oxidation resistance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Apricot Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Apricot Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Apricot Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Apricot Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Apricot Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bitter Apricot Extract Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Apricot Extract include Herbal Creative, RDHealthFriments, Jack Barsoumian, Sun Ten Pharmaceutical, Shaanxi Bolin Biotechnology, Carrubba, Organic Herb, Kan Phytochemicals and Xi'an Asclepius Bio-Tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Apricot Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Apricot Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Apricot Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bitter Apricot Extract
Sweet Apricot Extract
Global Apricot Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Apricot Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Industry
Cosmetics Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Global Apricot Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Apricot Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Apricot Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Apricot Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Apricot Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Apricot Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Herbal Creative
RDHealthFriments
Jack Barsoumian
Sun Ten Pharmaceutical
Shaanxi Bolin Biotechnology
Carrubba
Organic Herb
Kan Phytochemicals
Xi'an Asclepius Bio-Tech
Xi'an Victar Bio-tech
KEMIACHEM
ORGANICWAY
Huixin Biotech
Synthite
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Apricot Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Apricot Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Apricot Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Apricot Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Apricot Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Apricot Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Apricot Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Apricot Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Apricot Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Apricot Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Apricot Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Apricot Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Apricot Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Apricot Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Apricot Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Apricot Extract Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Apricot Extract Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Bitter Aprico
