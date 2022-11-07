Cacao Husk Pigment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cocoa is a plant that makes chocolate. Cocoa pigment is a residue of the agricultural industry and a by-product of the cocoa industry. Cocoa shell pigments are used in confectionery and bakery products due to the high value of bioactive ingredients and high nutritional value in cocoa shell pigments.
Cocoa shell pigments have found their use in the production of UV protective cotton fabrics in fabric dyeing, thereby increasing the overall demand for cocoa shell pigments. On a dry basis, cocoa shell pigments also contain a certain amount of potassium and are therefore used to make soap in certain parts of the globe. In addition to the benefits of cocoa pigmentation, it can cause chronic diseases such as inoculants if not properly treated or used as a cover in plantations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cacao Husk Pigment in global, including the following market information:
Global Cacao Husk Pigment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cacao Husk Pigment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Cacao Husk Pigment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cacao Husk Pigment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cacao Husk Pigment include Shandong Fengtai Biotechnology, Hubei xin embellish DE chemical, Hubei Dibai Chemical, Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Yick-Vic Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Penta, Standardized Herbal Extracts and Organic Herb, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cacao Husk Pigment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cacao Husk Pigment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cacao Husk Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Liquid
Global Cacao Husk Pigment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cacao Husk Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Drinks
Textile
Soap and Detergent
Baking Industry
Others
Global Cacao Husk Pigment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cacao Husk Pigment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cacao Husk Pigment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cacao Husk Pigment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cacao Husk Pigment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Cacao Husk Pigment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Shandong Fengtai Biotechnology
Hubei xin embellish DE chemical
Hubei Dibai Chemical
Wako Pure Chemical Industries
Yick-Vic Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
Penta
Standardized Herbal Extracts
Organic Herb
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cacao Husk Pigment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cacao Husk Pigment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cacao Husk Pigment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cacao Husk Pigment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cacao Husk Pigment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cacao Husk Pigment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cacao Husk Pigment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cacao Husk Pigment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cacao Husk Pigment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cacao Husk Pigment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cacao Husk Pigment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cacao Husk Pigment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cacao Husk Pigment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cacao Husk Pigment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cacao Husk Pigment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cacao Husk Pigment Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cacao Husk Pigment Market Siz
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/