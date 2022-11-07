Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Trace Minerals Chelated Feed in global, including the following market information:

Global Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Trace Minerals Chelated Feed companies in 2021 (%)

The global Trace Minerals Chelated Feed market was valued at 506.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 652.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry Feed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Trace Minerals Chelated Feed include Cargill (US), ADM (US), BASF (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Nutreco (Netherlands), DLG Group (Denmark), InVivo (France), Bluestar Adisseo (China) and Alltech (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Trace Minerals Chelated Feed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry Feed

Liquid Feed

Global Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

Aquaculture

Others

Global Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Trace Minerals Chelated Feed revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Trace Minerals Chelated Feed revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Trace Minerals Chelated Feed sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Trace Minerals Chelated Feed sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill (US)

ADM (US)

BASF (Germany)

DSM (Netherlands)

Nutreco (Netherlands)

DLG Group (Denmark)

InVivo (France)

Bluestar Adisseo (China)

Alltech (US)

Phibro (US)

Kemin (US)

Zinpro (US)

Novus (US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Trace Minerals Chelated Feed Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

