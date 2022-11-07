Maca Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Maca is a Peruvian plant grown in the Andes mountains. It is a cruciferous vegetable, meaning that it is related to broccoli, cabbage, and kale.

Maca is a common ingredient in Peruvian cooking that gives dishes an earthy flavor. Maca root plant can be ground up into a powder and added to meals or smoothies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Maca Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Maca Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Maca Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Maca Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Maca Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

White to Yellow Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Maca Powder include Nutrality Superfoods, Greenlife Biotechnology, Amazon Andes Export SAC, Naturya, Cosmic Nutracos Solutions, The MacaTeam, Feel Good Organics, Herbo Nutra and Xian Fengzu Biological Technology. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Maca Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Maca Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Maca Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

White to Yellow

Light Pink to Dark Purple

Light Gray to Dark Gray

Global Maca Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Maca Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Health Drugs

Health Foods

Nutritional Supplements

Others

Global Maca Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Maca Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Maca Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Maca Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Maca Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Maca Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nutrality Superfoods

Greenlife Biotechnology

Amazon Andes Export SAC

Naturya

Cosmic Nutracos Solutions

The MacaTeam

Feel Good Organics

Herbo Nutra

Xian Fengzu Biological Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Maca Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Maca Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Maca Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Maca Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Maca Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Maca Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Maca Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Maca Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Maca Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Maca Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Maca Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Maca Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Maca Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maca Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Maca Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maca Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Maca Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 White to Yellow

4.1.3 Light Pink to Dark Purple

4.1.4 Light Gra

