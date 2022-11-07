Cypriol Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cyperus scariosus, also known as cypriol, and in Hindi as Nagarmotha, is identified by its woody and earthy fragrance, a hybrid scent existing between cedar, vetiver and patchouli with fleeting notes of cinnamon.

Cypriol, the plant, belongs to the papyrus family and grows in the damp jungles of Bengal and Uttar Pradesh in India. Its essential oil is produced through the distillation of its roots. Although highly prized in India for its anti-inflammatory properties, cypriol is loved by fragrance devotees for its signature woody and spicy character.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cypriol Oil in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/177756/global-cypriol-oil-forecast-market-2022-2028-19

Global Cypriol Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cypriol Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Cypriol Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cypriol Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

100% Cypriol Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cypriol Oil include AOS Products, Rakesh Sandal Industries, India Essential Oils, Sri Venkatesh Aromas, Kazima Perfumers, Avi Naturals, K.S.Essential Oil, Kshrey Aromatics and Kanta group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cypriol Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cypriol Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cypriol Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

100% Cypriol Oil

Global Cypriol Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cypriol Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Food

Cosmetic

Global Cypriol Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cypriol Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cypriol Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cypriol Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cypriol Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Cypriol Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AOS Products

Rakesh Sandal Industries

India Essential Oils

Sri Venkatesh Aromas

Kazima Perfumers

Avi Naturals

K.S.Essential Oil

Kshrey Aromatics

Kanta group

India Spice Oil Industries

Katyani Exports

Shree Overseas Exports

SNN Natural Products

Kanta Enterprises

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177756/global-cypriol-oil-forecast-market-2022-2028-19

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cypriol Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cypriol Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cypriol Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cypriol Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cypriol Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cypriol Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cypriol Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cypriol Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cypriol Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cypriol Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cypriol Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cypriol Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cypriol Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cypriol Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cypriol Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cypriol Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cypriol Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 100% Cypriol Oil

4.1.3 <100% Cypriol Oil

4.2 By Type – Global Cypri

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177756/global-cypriol-oil-forecast-market-2022-2028-19

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/