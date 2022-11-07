Cypriol Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cyperus scariosus, also known as cypriol, and in Hindi as Nagarmotha, is identified by its woody and earthy fragrance, a hybrid scent existing between cedar, vetiver and patchouli with fleeting notes of cinnamon.
Cypriol, the plant, belongs to the papyrus family and grows in the damp jungles of Bengal and Uttar Pradesh in India. Its essential oil is produced through the distillation of its roots. Although highly prized in India for its anti-inflammatory properties, cypriol is loved by fragrance devotees for its signature woody and spicy character.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cypriol Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Cypriol Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cypriol Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Cypriol Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cypriol Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
100% Cypriol Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cypriol Oil include AOS Products, Rakesh Sandal Industries, India Essential Oils, Sri Venkatesh Aromas, Kazima Perfumers, Avi Naturals, K.S.Essential Oil, Kshrey Aromatics and Kanta group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cypriol Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cypriol Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cypriol Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
100% Cypriol Oil
Global Cypriol Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cypriol Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Food
Cosmetic
Global Cypriol Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cypriol Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cypriol Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cypriol Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cypriol Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Cypriol Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AOS Products
Rakesh Sandal Industries
India Essential Oils
Sri Venkatesh Aromas
Kazima Perfumers
Avi Naturals
K.S.Essential Oil
Kshrey Aromatics
Kanta group
India Spice Oil Industries
Katyani Exports
Shree Overseas Exports
SNN Natural Products
Kanta Enterprises
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cypriol Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cypriol Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cypriol Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cypriol Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cypriol Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cypriol Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cypriol Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cypriol Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cypriol Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cypriol Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cypriol Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cypriol Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cypriol Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cypriol Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cypriol Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cypriol Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cypriol Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 100% Cypriol Oil
4.1.3 <100% Cypriol Oil
4.2 By Type – Global Cypri
