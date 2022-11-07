Clove Oleoresin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cloves are the aromatic flower buds of a tree in the family of Myrtaceae that are commonly used as a spice. Clove Oleoresins are obtained by solvent extraction of dried flower buds of Eugenia caryophyllata.The product has an intense smell of clove bud with a pungent taste. It is a free-flowing, homogeneous dark brown liquid.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Clove Oleoresin in global, including the following market information:

Global Clove Oleoresin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Clove Oleoresin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Clove Oleoresin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Clove Oleoresin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Clove Oleoresin include Kanta Enterprises, Kancor Ingredients, NJS HERBAL ISOLATES, Venkatramna Industries, Indenta Group, Kalsec, Bordas, Green View Impex and HDDE SILVA?SONS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Clove Oleoresin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Clove Oleoresin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Clove Oleoresin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic

Conventional

Global Clove Oleoresin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Clove Oleoresin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drink

Spices

Drug

Global Clove Oleoresin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Clove Oleoresin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Clove Oleoresin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Clove Oleoresin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Clove Oleoresin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Clove Oleoresin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kanta Enterprises

Kancor Ingredients

NJS HERBAL ISOLATES

Venkatramna Industries

Indenta Group

Kalsec

Bordas

Green View Impex

HDDE SILVA?SONS

Rafbrix Essentials

NaturMed Scientific

