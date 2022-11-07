Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives in global, including the following market information:
Global Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dispersants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives include BRB International B.V., The Lubrizol Corporation, Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC, Infineum International Ltd., Afton Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, Chevron Oronite Company, LLC, Lubrilic Corporation and AB Petrochem Pvt. Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dispersants
Viscosity Index Improver
Detergents
Anti-wear Agents
Antioxidants
Corrosion Inhibitors
Friction Modifiers
Others
Global Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Transmission Fluids
Farm Tractor Fluids
Gear Oil Additives
Global Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BRB International B.V.
The Lubrizol Corporation
Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC
Infineum International Ltd.
Afton Chemical Corporation
BASF SE
Chevron Oronite Company, LLC
Lubrilic Corporation
AB Petrochem Pvt. Ltd.
Evonik Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Passenger Vehicles Driveline Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passenger Vehicles Drivelin
