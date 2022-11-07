Global Sorting Equipment Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Weight Sorting Equipment

Size Sorting Equipment

Other

Segment by Application

Food Sorting

Waste Sorting

Mineral Sorting

Other

By Company

Tomra

Sesotec

Buhler Sortex

Key Technology

BarcoVision

Satake USA

Aweta

Meyer

Beston (Henan) Machinery

CP Group

Daewon GSE

Raytec Vision

Greefa

Concept Engineers

TaiHo

RTT Steinert

BT-Wolfgang Binder

Binder+Co

Pellenc

Kingtiger (Shanghai) Environmental Technology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Sorting Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sorting Equipment

1.2 Sorting Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sorting Equipment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Weight Sorting Equipment

1.2.3 Size Sorting Equipment

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Sorting Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sorting Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food Sorting

1.3.3 Waste Sorting

1.3.4 Mineral Sorting

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Sorting Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Sorting Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Sorting Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Sorting Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Sorting Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Sorting Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Sorting Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sorting Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Sorting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Sorting Equipment Market Share by C

