Mint Oils Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Peppermint is a hybrid species of spearmint and water mint (Mentha aquatica). The essential oils are gathered by CO2 or cold extraction of the fresh aerial parts of the flowering plant. The most active ingredients include menthol (5060 percent) and menthone (1030 percent).Today, peppermint oil is recommended for its anti-nausea benefits and soothing effects on the gastric lining and colon. Its also valued for its cooling effects and helps to relieve sore muscles when used topically. In addition to this, peppermint essential oil displays antimicrobial properties, which is why it can be used to fight infections and even freshen your breath.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mint Oils in global, including the following market information:

Global Mint Oils Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mint Oils Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Mint Oils companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mint Oils market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cosmetic Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mint Oils include Ultra International B.V., Citromax S.A.C.I., Young Living Essential Oils, Symrise AG, Bontoux S.A.S., Kamakhya Bottlers, Katyani Exports, BO INTERNATIONAL and Neoessentialoils, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mint Oils manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mint Oils Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Mint Oils Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cosmetic Grade

Medical Grade

Others

Global Mint Oils Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Mint Oils Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Care

Medical

Others

Global Mint Oils Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Mint Oils Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mint Oils revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mint Oils revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mint Oils sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Mint Oils sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ultra International B.V.

Citromax S.A.C.I.

Young Living Essential Oils

Symrise AG

Bontoux S.A.S.

Kamakhya Bottlers

Katyani Exports

BO INTERNATIONAL

Neoessentialoils

A.G Industries

Bhagat

ARORA AROMATICS

India Essential Oils

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mint Oils Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mint Oils Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mint Oils Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mint Oils Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mint Oils Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mint Oils Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mint Oils Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mint Oils Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mint Oils Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mint Oils Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mint Oils Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mint Oils Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mint Oils Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mint Oils Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mint Oils Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mint Oils Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Mint Oils Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Cosmetic Grade

4.1.3 Medical Grade

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Mint Oils Revenue & For

