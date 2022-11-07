Aerospace Epoxy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aerospace Epoxy in global, including the following market information:

Global Aerospace Epoxy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aerospace Epoxy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Aerospace Epoxy companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aerospace Epoxy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bisphenol A Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aerospace Epoxy include Teijin Limited (Japan), Toray Industries (Japan), SGL Group (Germany), Solvay (Belgium) and Hexcel Corporation (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aerospace Epoxy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aerospace Epoxy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aerospace Epoxy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bisphenol A Type

Bisphenol S Type

Others

Global Aerospace Epoxy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aerospace Epoxy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Aircraft

Business Aviation

Civil Helicopters

Military Aircraft & Helicopters

Others

Global Aerospace Epoxy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aerospace Epoxy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aerospace Epoxy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aerospace Epoxy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aerospace Epoxy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Aerospace Epoxy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Toray Industries (Japan)

SGL Group (Germany)

Solvay (Belgium)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aerospace Epoxy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aerospace Epoxy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aerospace Epoxy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aerospace Epoxy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aerospace Epoxy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aerospace Epoxy Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aerospace Epoxy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aerospace Epoxy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aerospace Epoxy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aerospace Epoxy Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aerospace Epoxy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aerospace Epoxy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aerospace Epoxy Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace Epoxy Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aerospace Epoxy Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace Epoxy Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Aerospace Epoxy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Bisphenol A T

