Residential Decorative Concrete Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Residential Decorative Concrete in global, including the following market information:
Global Residential Decorative Concrete Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Residential Decorative Concrete Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Residential Decorative Concrete companies in 2021 (%)
The global Residential Decorative Concrete market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stamped Concrete Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Residential Decorative Concrete include BASF SE (Germany), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), RPM International Inc. (U.S.), Huntsman International LLC (U.S.), The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), Boral Limited (Australia) and CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Residential Decorative Concrete manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Residential Decorative Concrete Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Residential Decorative Concrete Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Stamped Concrete
Stained Concrete
Concrete Overlays
Colored Concrete
Polished Concrete
Epoxy Coating
Others
Global Residential Decorative Concrete Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Residential Decorative Concrete Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Floors
Driveways & Sidewalks
Walls
Patios
Pool Decks
Others
Global Residential Decorative Concrete Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Residential Decorative Concrete Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Residential Decorative Concrete revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Residential Decorative Concrete revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Residential Decorative Concrete sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Residential Decorative Concrete sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE (Germany)
PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)
3M Company (U.S.)
E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)
RPM International Inc. (U.S.)
Huntsman International LLC (U.S.)
The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)
Boral Limited (Australia)
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)
Sika AG (Switzerland)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Residential Decorative Concrete Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Residential Decorative Concrete Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Residential Decorative Concrete Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Residential Decorative Concrete Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Residential Decorative Concrete Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residential Decorative Concrete Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Residential Decorative
