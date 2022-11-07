Aerospace Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aerospace Tapes in global, including the following market information:
Global Aerospace Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aerospace Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Aerospace Tapes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aerospace Tapes market was valued at 1693.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1971.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aerospace Tapes include 3M, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, tesa SE, Scapa, Intertape Polymer, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Berry Global and Advance Tapes International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aerospace Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aerospace Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Aerospace Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acrylic
Rubber
Silicone
Global Aerospace Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Aerospace Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Aviation
Military Aviation
General Aviation
Global Aerospace Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Aerospace Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aerospace Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aerospace Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aerospace Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Aerospace Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Nitto Denko
Avery Dennison
tesa SE
Scapa
Intertape Polymer
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
Berry Global
Advance Tapes International
Stokvis Tapes BV
Shurtape Technologies
DeWAL Industries
MBK Tape Solutions
GERGONNE – The Adhesive Solution
Adhesives Research
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aerospace Tapes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aerospace Tapes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aerospace Tapes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aerospace Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aerospace Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aerospace Tapes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aerospace Tapes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aerospace Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aerospace Tapes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aerospace Tapes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aerospace Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aerospace Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aerospace Tapes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace Tapes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aerospace Tapes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace Tapes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aerospace Tapes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Acrylic
