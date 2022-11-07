1, 1-Dichloro-1-Fluoroethane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1, 1-Dichloro-1-Fluoroethane in global, including the following market information:

Global 1, 1-Dichloro-1-Fluoroethane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 1, 1-Dichloro-1-Fluoroethane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five 1, 1-Dichloro-1-Fluoroethane companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1, 1-Dichloro-1-Fluoroethane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity >99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1, 1-Dichloro-1-Fluoroethane include Arkema, DAIKIN, Solvay, SANKYO CHEMICA, Changshu 3F, Zhejiang Sanmei, Juhua Group, Hangzhou Fist and Zhejiang Sanhuan and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1, 1-Dichloro-1-Fluoroethane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1, 1-Dichloro-1-Fluoroethane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1, 1-Dichloro-1-Fluoroethane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity >99%

Purity

Global 1, 1-Dichloro-1-Fluoroethane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1, 1-Dichloro-1-Fluoroethane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Foaming Agent

Detergent

Other

Global 1, 1-Dichloro-1-Fluoroethane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1, 1-Dichloro-1-Fluoroethane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1, 1-Dichloro-1-Fluoroethane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1, 1-Dichloro-1-Fluoroethane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1, 1-Dichloro-1-Fluoroethane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 1, 1-Dichloro-1-Fluoroethane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arkema

DAIKIN

Solvay

SANKYO CHEMICA

Changshu 3F

Zhejiang Sanmei

Juhua Group

Hangzhou Fist

Zhejiang Sanhuan

Yingpeng Chemicals

