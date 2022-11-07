Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hydrofluoric acid is a solution of hydrogen fluoride (HF) in water. It is a colourless solution that is highly corrosive, capable of dissolving many materials, especially oxides. Electronic grade hydrofluoric acid is divided into EL, UP, UPS, UPSS.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Concentration 50%-55% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid include Stella Chemifa Corp, FDAC, Honeywell, Solvay(Zhejiang Lansol), Morita, Sunlit Chemical, Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials, Do-Fluoride Chemicals and Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Concentration 50%-55%
Concentration Above 55%
Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Integrated Circuit
Solar Energy
Glass Product
Monitor Panel
Other
Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stella Chemifa Corp
FDAC
Honeywell
Solvay(Zhejiang Lansol)
Morita
Sunlit Chemical
Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials
Do-Fluoride Chemicals
Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical
Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials
Shaowu Fluoride
Shaowu Huaxin
Yingpeng Group
Sanmei
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
