Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydrofluoric acid is a solution of hydrogen fluoride (HF) in water. It is a colourless solution that is highly corrosive, capable of dissolving many materials, especially oxides. Electronic grade hydrofluoric acid is divided into EL, UP, UPS, UPSS.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Concentration 50%-55% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid include Stella Chemifa Corp, FDAC, Honeywell, Solvay(Zhejiang Lansol), Morita, Sunlit Chemical, Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials, Do-Fluoride Chemicals and Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Concentration 50%-55%

Concentration Above 55%

Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Integrated Circuit

Solar Energy

Glass Product

Monitor Panel

Other

Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stella Chemifa Corp

FDAC

Honeywell

Solvay(Zhejiang Lansol)

Morita

Sunlit Chemical

Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials

Do-Fluoride Chemicals

Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical

Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials

Shaowu Fluoride

Shaowu Huaxin

Yingpeng Group

Sanmei

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

