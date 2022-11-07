HCFC-142b Refrigerant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of HCFC-142b Refrigerant in global, including the following market information:
Global HCFC-142b Refrigerant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global HCFC-142b Refrigerant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five HCFC-142b Refrigerant companies in 2021 (%)
The global HCFC-142b Refrigerant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity?99.9% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of HCFC-142b Refrigerant include Chemours, Praxair, Linde, Arkema, Sanmei, Dongyue Chemical, China Haohua Chemical and 3F Fluorochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the HCFC-142b Refrigerant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HCFC-142b Refrigerant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global HCFC-142b Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity?99.9%
Purity?99.9%
Global HCFC-142b Refrigerant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global HCFC-142b Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Refrigerant
Foaming Agent
Other
Global HCFC-142b Refrigerant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global HCFC-142b Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies HCFC-142b Refrigerant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies HCFC-142b Refrigerant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies HCFC-142b Refrigerant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies HCFC-142b Refrigerant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chemours
Praxair
Linde
Arkema
Sanmei
Dongyue Chemical
China Haohua Chemical
3F Fluorochemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 HCFC-142b Refrigerant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global HCFC-142b Refrigerant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global HCFC-142b Refrigerant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global HCFC-142b Refrigerant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global HCFC-142b Refrigerant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global HCFC-142b Refrigerant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top HCFC-142b Refrigerant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global HCFC-142b Refrigerant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global HCFC-142b Refrigerant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global HCFC-142b Refrigerant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global HCFC-142b Refrigerant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HCFC-142b Refrigerant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers HCFC-142b Refrigerant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HCFC-142b Refrigerant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HCFC-142b Refrigerant Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HCFC-142b Refrigerant Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
