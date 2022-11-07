Global Wood Decking Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Redwood Decking
Cedar Decking
Pressure-Treated Lumber Decking
Segment by Application
Residential Building
Commercial Use Building
Infrastructure
By Company
Woodguard
SilvaStar
GR Plume Company, Inc
Hood Industries
Hunt Forest Products, Inc
Murphy Company
Pacific Woodtech Corporation
West Fraser LVL
Rosboro
AZEK Building Products
Truckee-Tahoe Lumber Company
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Wood Decking Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wood Decking
1.2 Wood Decking Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Wood Decking Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Redwood Decking
1.2.3 Cedar Decking
1.2.4 Pressure-Treated Lumber Decking
1.3 Wood Decking Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Wood Decking Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential Building
1.3.3 Commercial Use Building
1.3.4 Infrastructure
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Wood Decking Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Wood Decking Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Wood Decking Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Wood Decking Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Wood Decking Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Wood Decking Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Wood Decking Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Wood Decking Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Wood Decking Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Wood Decking Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
