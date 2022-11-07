2-Octanone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2-octanone is a methyl ketone that is octane substituted by an oxo group at position 2. It has a role as a metabolite.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Octanone in global, including the following market information:
Global 2-Octanone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 2-Octanone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five 2-Octanone companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2-Octanone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
95% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2-Octanone include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Jayant Agro-Organics and Tokyo Chemical Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2-Octanone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2-Octanone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2-Octanone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
95% Purity
98% Purity
Global 2-Octanone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2-Octanone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Gas Chromatography Analysis
Liquid Chromatography Analysis
Global 2-Octanone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2-Octanone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 2-Octanone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 2-Octanone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 2-Octanone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies 2-Octanone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Merck
Jayant Agro-Organics
Tokyo Chemical Industry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2-Octanone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2-Octanone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2-Octanone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2-Octanone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2-Octanone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2-Octanone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2-Octanone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2-Octanone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2-Octanone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2-Octanone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2-Octanone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Octanone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Octanone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Octanone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-Octanone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Octanone Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global 2-Octanone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 95% Purity
4.1.3 98% Purity
4.2 By Type – Global 2-Octanone Revenue & Forecasts
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/