Organic Coagulant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Coagulant in global, including the following market information:

Global Organic Coagulant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Organic Coagulant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Organic Coagulant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organic Coagulant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminum Sulfate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Coagulant include Kemira, Holland Company, GEO Specialty Chemicals, USALCO, Affinity Chemical, PQ Corporation, Verdesian Life Sciences, Cinetica Quimica and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organic Coagulant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic Coagulant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organic Coagulant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminum Sulfate

Polyaluminum Chloride

Ferric Chloride

Ferrous Sulfate

Other

Global Organic Coagulant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organic Coagulant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paper Making

Sewage Systems

Municipal Water Treatment

Industrial Water Treatment

Global Organic Coagulant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organic Coagulant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organic Coagulant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Coagulant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organic Coagulant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Organic Coagulant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kemira

Holland Company

GEO Specialty Chemicals

USALCO

Affinity Chemical

PQ Corporation

Verdesian Life Sciences

Cinetica Quimica

BASF

SNF Group

Sanfeng Chem

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

RISING Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organic Coagulant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Organic Coagulant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Organic Coagulant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Organic Coagulant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Organic Coagulant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Organic Coagulant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organic Coagulant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Organic Coagulant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Organic Coagulant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Organic Coagulant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Organic Coagulant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Coagulant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Coagulant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Coagulant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organic Coagulant Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Coagulant Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Organic Coagulant Market Size Markets, 2021 &

