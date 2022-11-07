Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DPT) vaccine is administered for three infectious diseases in humans-diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis. They are administered either in childhood or middle age to produce the acquired immunity against diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine in global, including the following market information:
Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine market was valued at 2595 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3344.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
DTaP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine include Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Lanzhou Institute of Biological, Merck, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Emergent and Astellas. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
DTaP
Td
Tdap
Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Vaccination Centers
Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson & Johnson
GlaxoSmithKline
Sanofi
Lanzhou Institute of Biological
Merck
Novartis
AstraZeneca
Emergent
Astellas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Product Type
3.8 T
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/