Drilling & Completion Fluids Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Drilling and completion fluids are most crucial for carrying out any drilling and exploration activity, and have large application in onshore as well as offshore gas & oil activities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Drilling & Completion Fluids in global, including the following market information:
Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Drilling & Completion Fluids companies in 2021 (%)
The global Drilling & Completion Fluids market was valued at 8617.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10710 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-based systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Drilling & Completion Fluids include GE(Baker Hughes), Halliburton, Schlumberger, Newpark Resources, Tetra Technologies, CES, National Oilwell Varco, Secure Energy Services and Weatherford International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Drilling & Completion Fluids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-based systems
Oil-based systems
Synthetic-based systems
Others
Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Onshore
Offshore
Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Drilling & Completion Fluids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Drilling & Completion Fluids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Drilling & Completion Fluids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Drilling & Completion Fluids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE(Baker Hughes)
Halliburton
Schlumberger
Newpark Resources
Tetra Technologies
CES
National Oilwell Varco
Secure Energy Services
Weatherford International
Qmax Solutions
Global Drilling and Chemicals
Sagemines
Scomi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Drilling & Completion Fluids Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drilling & Completion Fluids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Drilling & Completion Fluids Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drilling & Completion Fluids Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drilling & Completion Fluids Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
