Global Neurology Equipment Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
CSF Management Devices
Neuro-surgery Devices
Neuro-stimulation Devices
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Healthcare Centers
Neurological Research Centers
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Elana
Inova Healthcare System
Medtronic
The Nemours Foundation
Stryker
Boston Scientific
B.Braun Melsungen
Integra LifeSciences
Abbott
BIONIK Laboratories Corp
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
Johnson and Johnson
Magstim Co Ltd
Braintale SAS
Zimmer Biomet
Helius Medical Technologies
Avanos Medical
W.L. Gore & Associates
HeadsafeIP Pty Ltd
Cerus Endovascular Ltd
Cyberonics
Table of content
1 Neurology Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neurology Equipment
1.2 Neurology Equipment Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Neurology Equipment Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 CSF Management Devices
1.2.3 Neuro-surgery Devices
1.2.4 Neuro-stimulation Devices
1.3 Neurology Equipment Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Neurology Equipment Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Healthcare Centers
1.3.4 Neurological Research Centers
1.4 Global Neurology Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Neurology Equipment Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Neurology Equipment Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Neurology Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Neurology Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Neurology Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Neurology Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Neurology Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Neurology Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Neurology Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Neurology Equipment Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Neurology Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue
