Global Neurology Equipment Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

CSF Management Devices

Neuro-surgery Devices

Neuro-stimulation Devices

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Healthcare Centers

Neurological Research Centers

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Elana

Inova Healthcare System

Medtronic

The Nemours Foundation

Stryker

Boston Scientific

B.Braun Melsungen

Integra LifeSciences

Abbott

BIONIK Laboratories Corp

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Johnson and Johnson

Magstim Co Ltd

Braintale SAS

Zimmer Biomet

Helius Medical Technologies

Avanos Medical

W.L. Gore & Associates

HeadsafeIP Pty Ltd

Cerus Endovascular Ltd

Cyberonics

Table of content

1 Neurology Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neurology Equipment

1.2 Neurology Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Neurology Equipment Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 CSF Management Devices

1.2.3 Neuro-surgery Devices

1.2.4 Neuro-stimulation Devices

1.3 Neurology Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Neurology Equipment Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Healthcare Centers

1.3.4 Neurological Research Centers

1.4 Global Neurology Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Neurology Equipment Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Neurology Equipment Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Neurology Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Neurology Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Neurology Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Neurology Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Neurology Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Neurology Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Neurology Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Neurology Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Neurology Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue



