Electrolytic Copper Foil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An electrolytic copper foil is a foil-based form of copper with a thickness generally less than 80m. A rolled copper foil is made by annealing and rolling the electrolytic copper uninterruptedly.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrolytic Copper Foil in global, including the following market information:

Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Electrolytic Copper Foil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electrolytic Copper Foil market was valued at 23470 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 74580 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 10 ?m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electrolytic Copper Foil include Fukuda, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Hitachi Cable, Furukawa Electric, JX Nippon Mining & Metal, Olin Brass, Circuit Foil, LS Mtron and Iljin Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electrolytic Copper Foil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 10 ?m

10-20 ?m

20-50 ?m

Above 50 ?m

Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Printed Circuit Board

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Others

Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electrolytic Copper Foil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electrolytic Copper Foil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electrolytic Copper Foil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Electrolytic Copper Foil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fukuda

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Hitachi Cable

Furukawa Electric

JX Nippon Mining & Metal

Olin Brass

Circuit Foil

LS Mtron

Iljin Materials

CCP

NPC

Co-Tech

LYCT

Jinbao Electronics

Kingboard Chemical

KINWA

Tongling Nonferrous Metal Group

