Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In an explosion-proof cable system, cable enters into the blast-proof enclosure through an explosion proof cable gland that prevents to a possible explosion from spreading outside the enclosure. Such cable glands are of two typesbarrier cable glands and glands with elastomeric ring.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Explosion-Proof Cable Joint in global, including the following market information:
Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Explosion-Proof Cable Joint companies in 2021 (%)
The global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nylon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Explosion-Proof Cable Joint include AGRO, Anamet Europe, atexxo, BOXCO, CMP, Eaton, Emerson, Gothe and CE-TEK and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Explosion-Proof Cable Joint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Nylon
Polyamide
Nickel Plated Brass
Plastic
Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Machinery & Equipment
Car
Household Appliances
Others
Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Explosion-Proof Cable Joint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Explosion-Proof Cable Joint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Explosion-Proof Cable Joint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Explosion-Proof Cable Joint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AGRO
Anamet Europe
atexxo
BOXCO
CMP
Eaton
Emerson
Gothe
CE-TEK
HUGRO Armaturen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/