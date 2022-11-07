Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In an explosion-proof cable system, cable enters into the blast-proof enclosure through an explosion proof cable gland that prevents to a possible explosion from spreading outside the enclosure. Such cable glands are of two typesbarrier cable glands and glands with elastomeric ring.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Explosion-Proof Cable Joint in global, including the following market information:

Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Explosion-Proof Cable Joint companies in 2021 (%)

The global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nylon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Explosion-Proof Cable Joint include AGRO, Anamet Europe, atexxo, BOXCO, CMP, Eaton, Emerson, Gothe and CE-TEK and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Explosion-Proof Cable Joint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nylon

Polyamide

Nickel Plated Brass

Plastic

Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Machinery & Equipment

Car

Household Appliances

Others

Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Explosion-Proof Cable Joint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Explosion-Proof Cable Joint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Explosion-Proof Cable Joint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Explosion-Proof Cable Joint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AGRO

Anamet Europe

atexxo

BOXCO

CMP

Eaton

Emerson

Gothe

CE-TEK

HUGRO Armaturen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

