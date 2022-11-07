Al2O3 Coated Separator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The alumina ceramic diaphragm is coated with an aluminum oxide coating on the surface of the polyolefin separator to improve the heat resistance, oxidation resistance and electrolyte wetting properties of the separator.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Al2O3 Coated Separator in global, including the following market information:
Global Al2O3 Coated Separator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Al2O3 Coated Separator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Al2O3 Coated Separator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Al2O3 Coated Separator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
7+2?m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Al2O3 Coated Separator include LG Chem, Sumitomo Chemical, Arkema, Optodot, Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology, Hongwu International Group, Toray Industries, Ube Industries Ltd and Thermo Fisher Scientific. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Al2O3 Coated Separator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Al2O3 Coated Separator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Al2O3 Coated Separator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
7+2?m
9+2?m
9+3?m
Others
Global Al2O3 Coated Separator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Al2O3 Coated Separator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Lithium Battery
Other
Global Al2O3 Coated Separator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Al2O3 Coated Separator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Al2O3 Coated Separator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Al2O3 Coated Separator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Al2O3 Coated Separator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Al2O3 Coated Separator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LG Chem
Sumitomo Chemical
Arkema
Optodot
Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology
Hongwu International Group
Toray Industries
Ube Industries Ltd
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Al2O3 Coated Separator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Al2O3 Coated Separator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Al2O3 Coated Separator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Al2O3 Coated Separator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Al2O3 Coated Separator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Al2O3 Coated Separator Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Al2O3 Coated Separator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Al2O3 Coated Separator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Al2O3 Coated Separator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Al2O3 Coated Separator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Al2O3 Coated Separator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Al2O3 Coated Separator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Al2O3 Coated Separator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Al2O3 Coated Separator Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Al2O3 Coated Separator Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Al2O3 Coated Separator Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
