Flonicamid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Flonicamid is a colorless and odorless chemical compound from the group of nicotinoids, which is an active ingredient in plant protection. It acts as an insecticide, which is used to control the growth of aphids, thrips, whitefly, and various other insects.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flonicamid in global, including the following market information:
Global Flonicamid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flonicamid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Flonicamid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flonicamid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
96%TC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flonicamid include ISK Biosciences Corporation, Mesa, Hangzhou Tianlong Biotechnology, Rely Chemicals and KLONG INDUSTRIAL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flonicamid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flonicamid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flonicamid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
96%TC
97%TC
Global Flonicamid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flonicamid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tree Nuts
Alfalfa
Leafy Vegetables
Fruiting Vegetables
Global Flonicamid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flonicamid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flonicamid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flonicamid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flonicamid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Flonicamid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ISK Biosciences Corporation
Mesa
Hangzhou Tianlong Biotechnology
Rely Chemicals
KLONG INDUSTRIAL
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flonicamid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flonicamid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flonicamid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flonicamid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flonicamid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flonicamid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flonicamid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flonicamid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flonicamid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flonicamid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flonicamid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flonicamid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flonicamid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flonicamid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flonicamid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flonicamid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Flonicamid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 96%TC
4.1.3 97%TC
4.2 By Type – Global Flonicamid Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1
