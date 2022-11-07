Global Magnesium Oxide Powder Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Magnesium Oxide Powder market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnesium Oxide Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Dead-Burned Magnesium Oxide (DBM)

Fused Magnesium Oxide (FM)

Caustic Calcined Magnesium Oxide (CCM)

Segment by Application

Refractories Industry

Agriculture

Chemical Industry

Other

By Company

RHI-Magnesita

Magnezit Group

SMZ Jelsava

Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties

Kumas Magnesite Works

Nedmag Industries

Grecian Magnesite

Navarras SA

Primier Magnesia

ICL Industrial

Haicheng Houying Group

Haicheng Magnesite Refractory

Haicheng Huayu Group

Jiachen Group

Dashiqiao Huamei Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Magnesium Oxide Powder Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Powder Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Dead-Burned Magnesium Oxide (DBM)

1.2.3 Fused Magnesium Oxide (FM)

1.2.4 Caustic Calcined Magnesium Oxide (CCM)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Powder Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Refractories Industry

1.3.3 Agriculture

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Magnesium Oxide Powder Production

2.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Powder Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Magnesium Oxide Powder Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Magnesium Oxide Powder Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Powder Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Magnesium Oxide Powder Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Magnesium Oxide Powder Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Powder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Magnesium Oxide Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Magnesium Oxide Powder Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Magnesium Oxide Powder Sales by Region



