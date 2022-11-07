Flexible Printing Inks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flexible printing inks are colored liquids and pastes, formulated to transfer and reproduce an image from a printing surface.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible Printing Inks in global, including the following market information:

Global Flexible Printing Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flexible Printing Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Flexible Printing Inks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flexible Printing Inks market was valued at 9286.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10990 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flexible Printing Inks include DIC Corporation, Altana, INX International, Toyo Ink, Siegwerk, Wikoff Color Corp., Flint Group, Sun Chemical and Flint Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flexible Printing Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flexible Printing Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flexible Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water Based

Solvent Based

Global Flexible Printing Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flexible Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Other

Global Flexible Printing Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flexible Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flexible Printing Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flexible Printing Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flexible Printing Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Flexible Printing Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DIC Corporation

Altana

INX International

Toyo Ink

Siegwerk

Wikoff Color Corp.

Flint Group

Sun Chemical

Huber Group

RUCO Druckfarben AM Ramp & Co GmbH

