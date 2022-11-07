1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) in global, including the following market information:
Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) companies in 2021 (%)
The global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.98 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) include SEIKA Group, Dragon Chemical, Changzhou Sunlight Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., ALB Technology Limited, TRC, Henan Daken Chemical Co., Ltd, Braunwell Technology Co., Ltd. and Chinatech (Tianjin) Chemical Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
0.98
0.99
Others
Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Chemical Industry
Others
Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SEIKA Group
Dragon Chemical
Changzhou Sunlight Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
ALB Technology Limited
TRC
Henan Daken Chemical Co., Ltd
Braunwell Technology Co., Ltd.
Chinatech (Tianjin) Chemical Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 1, 3-B
