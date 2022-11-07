1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) in global, including the following market information:

Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.98 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) include SEIKA Group, Dragon Chemical, Changzhou Sunlight Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., ALB Technology Limited, TRC, Henan Daken Chemical Co., Ltd, Braunwell Technology Co., Ltd. and Chinatech (Tianjin) Chemical Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.98

0.99

Others

Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Chemical Industry

Others

Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SEIKA Group

Dragon Chemical

Changzhou Sunlight Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

ALB Technology Limited

TRC

Henan Daken Chemical Co., Ltd

Braunwell Technology Co., Ltd.

Chinatech (Tianjin) Chemical Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1, 3-Bis(4-aminophenoxy)benzene (CAS 2479-46-1) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1, 3-B

