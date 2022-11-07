Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Anti-scaling chemicals are surface active materials that dislodges scaling salts by interfering the precipitation reactions. Anti-scaling chemicals have the property to distort crystal shapes of scaling salts resulting in soft non adherent scales. Anti-scaling chemicals adsorb crystals or colloidal particles and impart a high anionic charge that tends to prevent crystal formation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polymer-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals include Kemira, BWA Water Additives, Dow, Clariant, Accepta, Akzo Nobel, American Water Chemicals, Ashland and Avista Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polymer-based
Phosphonate-based
Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil Gas and Mining
Wastewater Treatment
Food and Beverage
Pulp and Paper
Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kemira
BWA Water Additives
Dow
Clariant
Accepta
Akzo Nobel
American Water Chemicals
Ashland
Avista Technologies
BASF
GE Water and Process Technologies
Genesys
Innovative Chemical Technologies
Italmatch Chemicals
Nalco
Nowata
Solenis
Solvay
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/