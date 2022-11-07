1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) in global, including the following market information:
Global 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) companies in 2021 (%)
The global 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
>99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) include Mitsui Chemicals, Dragon Chemical Group, Henan Daken Chemical Co., Ltd, Changzhou Weijia Chemical Co., Ltd, Xiamen Zhongyuan Hongye Chemical Co., Ltd. and Paragos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
>99%
>98%
Others
Global 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Engineering Plastics
Dye
Others
Global 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mitsui Chemicals
Dragon Chemical Group
Henan Daken Chemical Co., Ltd
Changzhou Weijia Chemical Co., Ltd
Xiamen Zhongyuan Hongye Chemical Co., Ltd.
Paragos
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1, 3-Bis(3-aminophenoxy)benzene ( CAS 10526-07-5) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Glo
