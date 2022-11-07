Industrial Catalysts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Catalysts are substances that speed up reactions by providing an alternative pathway for the breaking and making of bonds. Industrial catalysts are used in oil refining, petrochemical industry, and in the production of various basic, fine and intermediate chemicals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Catalysts in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Catalysts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Catalysts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Industrial Catalysts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Catalysts market was valued at 12100 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14370 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyolefin Catalyst Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Catalysts include BASF, Johnson Matthey, Clariant, UOP (Honeywell), Grace, Evonik Industries, Shell, Sinopec and Lyondell Basell Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Catalysts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Catalysts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Catalysts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyolefin Catalyst

Supported Metal Catalyst

Zeolite Catalyst

Other

Global Industrial Catalysts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Catalysts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petroleum Refining

Chemical Synthesis

Others

Global Industrial Catalysts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Catalysts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Catalysts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Catalysts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Catalysts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Industrial Catalysts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Johnson Matthey

Clariant

UOP (Honeywell)

Grace

Evonik Industries

Shell

Sinopec

Lyondell Basell Industries

Albemarle

Ineos

JGC Catalysts and Chemicals

Univation Technologies

CNPC

Axens

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Catalysts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Catalysts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Catalysts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Catalysts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Catalysts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Catalysts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Catalysts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Catalysts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Catalysts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Catalysts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Catalysts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Catalysts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Catalysts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Catalysts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Catalysts Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Catalysts Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

