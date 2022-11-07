Industrial Catalysts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Catalysts are substances that speed up reactions by providing an alternative pathway for the breaking and making of bonds. Industrial catalysts are used in oil refining, petrochemical industry, and in the production of various basic, fine and intermediate chemicals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Catalysts in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Catalysts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Catalysts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Industrial Catalysts companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Catalysts market was valued at 12100 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14370 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyolefin Catalyst Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Catalysts include BASF, Johnson Matthey, Clariant, UOP (Honeywell), Grace, Evonik Industries, Shell, Sinopec and Lyondell Basell Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Catalysts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Catalysts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Catalysts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyolefin Catalyst
Supported Metal Catalyst
Zeolite Catalyst
Other
Global Industrial Catalysts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Catalysts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Petroleum Refining
Chemical Synthesis
Others
Global Industrial Catalysts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Catalysts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Catalysts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Catalysts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Catalysts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Industrial Catalysts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Johnson Matthey
Clariant
UOP (Honeywell)
Grace
Evonik Industries
Shell
Sinopec
Lyondell Basell Industries
Albemarle
Ineos
JGC Catalysts and Chemicals
Univation Technologies
CNPC
Axens
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Catalysts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Catalysts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Catalysts Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Catalysts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Catalysts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Catalysts Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Catalysts Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Catalysts Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Catalysts Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Catalysts Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Catalysts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Catalysts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Catalysts Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Catalysts Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Catalysts Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Catalysts Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
