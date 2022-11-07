4, 4′-Diaminodiphenyl ether ( CAS 101-80-4) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 4, 4'-Diaminodiphenyl ether ( CAS 101-80-4) in global, including the following market information:

Global 4, 4'-Diaminodiphenyl ether ( CAS 101-80-4) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 4, 4'-Diaminodiphenyl ether ( CAS 101-80-4) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five 4, 4'-Diaminodiphenyl ether ( CAS 101-80-4) companies in 2021 (%)

The global 4, 4'-Diaminodiphenyl ether ( CAS 101-80-4) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

>99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 4, 4'-Diaminodiphenyl ether ( CAS 101-80-4) include Dragon Chemical Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Wuhan Fortuna Chemical, Hangzhou Dayangchem Co., Ltd, Khushi Dye Chem(RADIX GROUP), Haihang Group, Shandong Wanda Chemical Industries Co. Ltd and Hangzhou Dayangchem Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 4, 4'-Diaminodiphenyl ether ( CAS 101-80-4) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 4, 4'-Diaminodiphenyl ether ( CAS 101-80-4) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 4, 4'-Diaminodiphenyl ether ( CAS 101-80-4) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

>99%

>98%

Others

Global 4, 4'-Diaminodiphenyl ether ( CAS 101-80-4) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 4, 4'-Diaminodiphenyl ether ( CAS 101-80-4) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Engineering Plastics

Dye

Others

Global 4, 4'-Diaminodiphenyl ether ( CAS 101-80-4) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 4, 4'-Diaminodiphenyl ether ( CAS 101-80-4) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 4, 4'-Diaminodiphenyl ether ( CAS 101-80-4) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 4, 4'-Diaminodiphenyl ether ( CAS 101-80-4) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 4, 4'-Diaminodiphenyl ether ( CAS 101-80-4) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 4, 4'-Diaminodiphenyl ether ( CAS 101-80-4) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dragon Chemical Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Wuhan Fortuna Chemical

Hangzhou Dayangchem Co., Ltd

Khushi Dye Chem(RADIX GROUP)

Haihang Group

Shandong Wanda Chemical Industries Co. Ltd

Hangzhou Dayangchem Co., Ltd.

